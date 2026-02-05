“Degrees are fading”, Academician urges shift toward technical skills

5th February 2026

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Dignitaries and training partners attend the graduation ceremony at the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre (JMSTC). Pictured are Hon. Malual Deng (Member of Parliament, Guest of Honour), Mr. Giovanni Malerba (Vice President, Pyramid Continental Hotel), and Dr. Mary Bilhanga Joseph (Director, BTRC, the institution overseeing the vocational training). (Credit: Koang Pal/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An academician challenged the traditional education system, declaring that hands-on skills—not university degrees—are now the primary currency of the global labor market.

Speaking on Thursday, January 29, during the Sundown show, discussing the Digital Skills for Agriculture Training Programme, Prof. Job Akuei, the Director General for Admissions at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, warned that the era of relying solely on prestigious certificates is coming to an end.

Prof. Akuei argued that the world is undergoing a fundamental shift in how it values labor. He noted that the prestige once attached to Masters, PhDs, and Bachelor’s degrees is diminishing in the face of a growing demand for technical proficiency.

“The world is heading toward hands-on skills,” Prof. Akuei stated. “These skills are going to be the future currency of the labor market. You will never get employment with these big certificates alone—Masters, PhDs, or even Bachelors. These things are fading away.”

The Director General emphasized that the education sector must evolve to keep pace with global trends. He urged South Sudanese citizens to recognize that the traditional path to employment has been permanently altered by technological and industrial shifts.

“People must be aware that the world has changed. With these changes, we have to follow what is happening globally,” he added.

The remarks were made during a program focused on integrating digital technology with agriculture—a sector vital to South Sudan’s economy. Prof. Akuei highlighted that mastering such practical skills is not just about individual employment, but about the broader development of the nation.

“Let us take these skills to benefit our societies, our country, and our people,” he concluded, calling for a collective effort to prioritize vocational and technical training over the pursuit of academic titles.

