South Sudan slashes aviation charges to boost traffic, lower airfares

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has announced reductions in domestic and international aviation charges, a move aimed at reviving the aviation sector, attracting more airlines, and making air travel more affordable for passengers.

Under the new measures, fees for landing, parking, passenger services, and air navigation have been reduced, including a 20 percent cut in overflight charges.

The Authority said the reforms will ease the financial burden on airlines, encourage increased use of South Sudan’s airspace, and translate into lower ticket prices for travelers.

SSCAA Director General Dr. Ayiei Garang Deng Ayiei said the decision was taken after the Authority observed a decline in airline operations last year, with some carriers scaling back or exiting the country due to high operating costs.

“Last year, some airlines and aircraft reduced operations or left South Sudan because of high charges. This is a situation we are now correcting,” Dr. Ayiei said.

He added that airline operators have welcomed the revised fee structure and have committed to reducing fares in response to the lower costs.

Dr. Ayiei said the reforms demonstrate the Authority’s commitment to creating a fair and sustainable operating environment for airlines while improving access to air transport for the public.

He also announced further steps to modernize the sector, including a review of additional fees and the digitalization of airport processes to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The changes mark the first phase of broader reforms intended to position South Sudan as a competitive hub for regional and international aviation.

“By reducing air navigation fees, we are opening South Sudan’s skies to more traffic, fairer competition, and affordable travel for our people,” Dr. Ayiei said.

