Lakes State suspected churches arsonist arrested

Lakes State police have arrested a suspect in connection with the burning of a Presbyterian and catholic church in Rumbek at the weekend.

The Sant Emmanuel Parish of the Episcopal church in Malual Bab and a Roman Catholic Church adjacent to it burnt into ashes during the wee hours on Saturday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the fire.

Reacting to the incident, Pastor Petero Mayek who is the pastor in charge of the Episcopal church appealed to the community to help find the individuals behind the incident.

“Church has bee talking to the community that if person has been found then it would be better,” he said.



When contacted on Monday, Lakes State police spokesperson Major Elija Mabor Makuach confirmed that the authorities have arrested a suspect.

“In fact when the Church burned into ashes on Saturday night around 11:30 PM, we arrived in the morning and the police investigated the crime until we arrested one suspect,” he said



Maj. Mabor said the investigation was still ongoing.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter