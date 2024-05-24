24th May 2024
President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

David Yau Yau announces defection. (-)

President Salva Kiir has reinstated David Yau Yau into the SPLM party through a presidential decree on Thursday, May 23 2024.

The decree did not specify whether Yau Yau would also be reinstated in parliament.

After being dismissed by President Kiir in October 2023, Yau Yau joined SPLM-IO.

On April 1st, 2024, former Deputy Minister of Defense David Yau cited the government’s failure to implement the May 9 agreement between his Cobra faction and the government as one of the reasons for joining SPLM-IO.

This came after the South Sudan Democratic Movement/ South Sudan Defense Army – Cobra Faction signed an agreement with the government in 2014.

The agreement ended four years of political violence in Jonglei State

.In a statement sent to Eye Radio newsroom, Yau Yau says the SPLM has also failed to govern and provide security throughout the country.

In a three-page document, the former governor of Boma State criticized the SPLM-IG for its insistence on pursuing the policy of dictatorship and lack of constitutionalism.

Yau Yau also attributed his resignation to tribalism and ethnic tendency in the system and widespread corruption with impunity in the SPLM-IG.

He pointed out that his resignation from the SPLM-IG will not affect the status of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

The South Sudanese leader also revoked the appointment of Butrus Ochalla Ojulu as a member of the Legislative Council of the Pibor Administrative Area representing the SPLM Party in Pochalla North.

Yau Yau held various government positions after abandoning the rebellion, including becoming the chief administrator of the Greater Pibor Area and deputy minister of defence.

However, on 29 April 2024, Gen. Yau Yau announced his return to the SPLM Party led by Kiir.

24th May 2024

