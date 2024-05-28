29th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News | Regional   |   Sudan conflict still stands in the way despite oil pipeline repaired – official

Sudan conflict still stands in the way despite oil pipeline repaired – official

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 11 hours ago

Map showing the route of South Sudan crude oil pipeline through Sudan. (Courtesy).

A rupture in an oil pipeline via Sudan has been repaired but waxy substances due the delays and insecurity have hindered its reopening, according to the  Undersecretary in the Ministry of Petroleum.

Dr. William Anyang said the pipeline was halted in February this year due to the war in Sudan.

He said the rupture in pump station three has now been restored, but it caused some jellying along the pipeline.

Dr. Anyang said both Juba and Khartoum are working closely to reopen the SPOC’s pipeline, which passes from Ruweng to Bentiu and then to Sudan.

“What has happened on February 6th is that there was that a rupture in one of the points especially along an area called three stations which has made it very difficult.

“The rapture has been restored and repaired but now it has caused some jellying along the pipeline and for you to dejell or to remove the wax in the pipeline you have to  push it or drain it out by putting hot water or pumping water or diesel at least to restore the places.

“The pipeline is about 1000 or 400 kilometers which is starting from Jebellen. This pipeline runs through more than six stations.

However, accessibility remains a challenge due to the insecurity.

Dr Anyang added that President Kiir has directed his Security Affairs Advisor Tut Gatluak to engage with Sudan warring parties to grant freedom to the oil company operators to work.

” (In) all of those areas , we were ready to mobilize team inside but the level of the escalation has increased and it has impacted our province on those issues, that’s why His Excellence the President directed the advisor to come in and engage all the warring parties  to allow our engineers to be on ground to resolve those issues.

“On the technical level, the Minister of Petroleum in South Sudan and Ministry of Energy and Petroleum in South Sudan and the oil companies especially the oil transporting companies like Bashair or Bako in Sudan and the rest, are  engaging on a technical level.

“On the technical level, we don’t have a problem but on a security level where by the accessibility from  one point to another point (is difficult) because of war.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 1

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 2

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 3

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams 4

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army 5

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published Saturday, May 25, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sudan conflict still stands in the way despite oil pipeline repaired – official

Published 11 hours ago

Parliament mouthpiece gags reporters against anti-Kiir endorsement sentiment

Published 11 hours ago

Polygamy increases Hepatitis B risk in South Sudan – Doctor

Published 14 hours ago

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published 15 hours ago

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Published 20 hours ago

Kiir reshuffles SPLM government officials in Upper Nile State

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!