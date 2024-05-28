28th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Economist Ahmed Morjan speaks to Eye Radio. January 13, 2023. (Photo: Moses Awan)

A renowned economist has described recently imposed business closures on President Kiir’s endorsement day in Juba as ‘uncivilized’, citing a negative impact on traders’ revenue generation.

Ahmed Morgan is reacting to Saturday’s SPLM rally that endorsed President Salva Kiir as the flag bearer for the December 2024 elections.

During the occasion, business centres and shops were seen closed, and organized forces deployed to the spots and along the highways.

Morgan says such a decision is not in order, economically and affects businesses in terms of revenue generation, thus the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“If there any forceful closing of businesses because of an occasion or a national occasion where it is a government or an international occasion will always affect businesses very much in terms of their revenue generation capacity and to me, you know, forceful close of businesses looks a bit uncivilized, that doesn’t happen in the civilized world,” said Morgan.

“If there is an occasion, where people feel that they are obliged to attend, then it is voluntarily,” he said.

“When you shut down shops or markets forcefully, there will be a huge loss which these business people will be getting in that circumstance, in terms of their daily sales, in terms of revenue generation, there will be losses, and again in terms of the cost of running businesses.

“Assuming you have a departmental store or big business which employees like five people for instance, in a year you have like four-five of them, then imagine how much losses will be there in terms of revenue and negativity in the GDP,” he concluded.

2023 World Bank report asserts that calculating the economic loss for South Sudan involves considering the average productivity rate, the sectors most affected by holidays, and the specific nature of the holiday.

Morgan advises the government to publicize holidays for traders to plan their sales on time.

“The only way to handle that is to publicize the holidays before time, you know when you make a lot of publicity such that people know the event and then they started planning their purchases and the businesses also,” he said.

He added, “If they want to participate voluntarily, but the forceful closure of business I think is not in order economically.”

The Economy magazine report indicates that the forced closure of the business directly halts the ability to generate sales, leading to immediate revenue losses.

Popular Stories
SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 1

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 2

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 3

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams 4

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army 5

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published Saturday, May 25, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Polygamy increases Hepatitis B risk in South Sudan – Doctor

Published 1 hour ago

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Economist denounces forced business closures in Juba as ‘uncivilized’

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir reshuffles SPLM government officials in Upper Nile State

Published 8 hours ago

MP forced to withdraw anti-SPLM endorsement rally statement

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees yearn for genuine peace to return home

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!