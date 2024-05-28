28th May 2024
Kiir reshuffles SPLM government officials in Upper Nile State

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - Credit: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir issued a series of republican decrees on Monday relieving officials in Upper Nile State, including the Speaker, members of the state assembly, state ministers, and county commissioners.

The decrees, announced via the state-owned TV, SSBC, saw the replacement and appointment of key officials across various governmental sectors.

In these decrees, Hon. Chuol Dep Kier, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and the longest-serving speaker of Upper Nile State was relieved of his duties and replaced by Hon. Jacob Duol.

Revocation and appointment in the Transitional State Legislative Assembly;

Revocation:

  1. Hon. Chuol Dep Keir – Speaker
  2. Hon. Chol Keweth Anyang – Member
  3. Hon. Lual Deng Chol – Member
  4. Hon. Simon Maluth- Member

Appointment:

  1. Hon. Jacob Dollar Ruot Kecha – Speaker
  2. Hon. Dhieu Ayong Dau – Member
  3. Hon. Ajak Bol Akol – Member
  4. Hon. Sarah Deng Chan – Member

Relief of State Ministers:

  1. Hon. Jeremiah Deng Akol – Minister of Peace Building
  2. Hon. Habsa Ajak Nyawela – Minister of Youth and Sports
  3. Hon. Luk Sadallah Deng – Minister of Information and Communications
  4. Hon. Mary William Adhil – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry
  5. Hon. Emmanuel Nyok Kaman – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Appointment of State Ministers:

  1. Hon. James Monyluak Majok – Minister of Peace Building
  2. Hon. Paulino Onyaw Mayiik – Minister of Youth and Sports
  3. Hon. James Basha Tewa – Minister of Information and Communications
  4. Hon. Yadjwok Edward Ador – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry
  5. Hon. Ding Deng Lueth – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Relief of County Commissioners:

  1. Hon. Joseph Aban Odong – Fashoda County
  2. Hon. Kak Padiet Kak – Renk County
  3. Hon. Barach Chol Lual Aginy – Melut County
  4. Hon. James Majok Chol – Akoka County
  5. Hon. Joseph Deng Angou – Baliet County

Appointment of County Commissioners:

  1. Hon. Yanyo Oluak Ajang – Fashoda County
  2. Hon. Akoch Jol Achiek – Renk County
  3. Hon. Chok Zain Arop – Melut County
  4. Hon. Gew Chol Yash – Akoka County
  5. Hon. Marting Monykuer Monyjok – Baliet County

