Kiir reshuffles SPLM government officials in Upper Nile State

President Salva Kiir issued a series of republican decrees on Monday relieving officials in Upper Nile State, including the Speaker, members of the state assembly, state ministers, and county commissioners.

The decrees, announced via the state-owned TV, SSBC, saw the replacement and appointment of key officials across various governmental sectors.

In these decrees, Hon. Chuol Dep Kier, the Speaker of the State Assembly, and the longest-serving speaker of Upper Nile State was relieved of his duties and replaced by Hon. Jacob Duol.

Revocation and appointment in the Transitional State Legislative Assembly;

Revocation:

Hon. Chuol Dep Keir – Speaker Hon. Chol Keweth Anyang – Member Hon. Lual Deng Chol – Member Hon. Simon Maluth- Member

Appointment:

Hon. Jacob Dollar Ruot Kecha – Speaker Hon. Dhieu Ayong Dau – Member Hon. Ajak Bol Akol – Member Hon. Sarah Deng Chan – Member

Relief of State Ministers:

Hon. Jeremiah Deng Akol – Minister of Peace Building Hon. Habsa Ajak Nyawela – Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Luk Sadallah Deng – Minister of Information and Communications Hon. Mary William Adhil – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry Hon. Emmanuel Nyok Kaman – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Appointment of State Ministers:

Hon. James Monyluak Majok – Minister of Peace Building Hon. Paulino Onyaw Mayiik – Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. James Basha Tewa – Minister of Information and Communications Hon. Yadjwok Edward Ador – Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Forestry Hon. Ding Deng Lueth – Minister of Labor, Public Services, and Human Resources Development

Relief of County Commissioners:

Hon. Joseph Aban Odong – Fashoda County Hon. Kak Padiet Kak – Renk County Hon. Barach Chol Lual Aginy – Melut County Hon. James Majok Chol – Akoka County Hon. Joseph Deng Angou – Baliet County

Appointment of County Commissioners:

Hon. Yanyo Oluak Ajang – Fashoda County Hon. Akoch Jol Achiek – Renk County Hon. Chok Zain Arop – Melut County Hon. Gew Chol Yash – Akoka County Hon. Marting Monykuer Monyjok – Baliet County

