8th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   MoH declares yellow fever outbreak in Yambio

MoH declares yellow fever outbreak in Yambio

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 18 mins ago

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng speaks at the launch of Master Plan against Neglected Tropical Diseases. (-)

The National Ministry of Health has declared a yellow fever outbreak in Yambio of Western Equatoria State, adding that it is importing the disease’s vaccine this week to start a mass vaccination campaign.

The health ministry on Saturday declared the outbreak after five suspected cases were reported in Yambio County. The yellow fever suspects include four in Nzara County, and one in Tambura County.

The outbreak was pronounced a month after the Ministry deployed a rapid response team to investigate an alert of the viral fever in Western Equatoria following the death of five people.

Speaking to the media in Juba during the announcement of the outbreak on Saturday, Minister Yolanda Awel Deng said the vaccine will be available in the coming weeks.

“We are intercepting that in the coming week. Yellow fever vaccine will be available, and we shall commence vaccination in Yambio and surrounding counties to counter the spread of the virus,” Awel said.

Minister Awel said his ministry urged the public and travelers to vaccinate for yellow fever and practice preventive measures.

“The Ministry of Health is encouraging the general public to observe health guidelines. All travelers in and out South Sudan must be vaccinated against yellow fever and should have yellow fever card.”

“Travelers are urged to comply with this travel reequipment to ensure that the risk of spreading yellow fever through international travelers is minimized.”

Awel said the general public must always sleep under a mosquito net and report any suspected cases of the nearest health facility by using the hotline number 6666.

She further called on the public to cooperate with officials during the investigation and respond to the outbreak.

According to the Ministry and the World Health Organization, one suspected viral hemorrhagic fever death was reported on New Year’s Eve in Yambio County bringing the cumulative number of deaths to five.

– Yellow fever –

According to Cleveland Clinic, yellow fever is a viral disease spread by the bite of specific kinds of mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes and yellow fever are found in areas of Africa and South America located in the tropics and subtropics. The mosquitoes are infected when they bite primates who have the virus.

The yellow fever virus can have a range of symptoms. Some people may have no symptoms. It can present with mild flu-like symptoms but can also be deadly in its most severe form.

You could have flu-like symptoms with aches, pains and fever or you could begin bleeding and develop liver disease. Symptoms take about three to six days to develop.

People who work or live in the jungles of subtropical and tropical Africa and South America are most affected by yellow fever.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya 1

Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 2

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online 3

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security 4

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise 5

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise

Published Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MoH declares yellow fever outbreak in Yambio

Published 18 mins ago

Somaliland defense minister quits over port deal with Ethiopia

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published 1 hour ago

How Renk farmers flourish under CMD funding

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda says unaware of Nigeria’s plan to reject its degrees

Published 3 hours ago

Pibor vows to arrest perpetrators of Duk violence

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!