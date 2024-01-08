Man allegedly beaten to death by security officers in Jebel Yesua

Juba Police are investigating the killing of a 26-year-old man allegedly by a group of officers in the Jebel Yesua residential area west of the capital on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, the young man was beaten to death by soldiers of the Joint Operation Unit stationed at Sector Five of the area.

The victim was first accused of theft, when several soldiers pinned him down and beat him repeatedly until he passed away.

The witness source further says a crowd of angry civilians matched to the operation base to protest the killing, before officers fired shots in the air to disperse them.

When contacted, National Police Spokesperson Maj General Daniel Justin confirmed the murder of the young man.

General Justin said an ongoing investigation will clarify conflicting stories from the public and the police about the killing incident.

“There are claims from the two sides that the organized forces have their story the civilian also have their own story and we are going to find out what happened through investigation,” Justin said.

Justin stated that the police is waiting for a medical report which will indicate the cause of death.

General Justin says the family of the deceased allowed the body to be taken to the mortuary after refusing it first.

“Now we have filed a police case, and we are investigating the matter. We managed to take the body to the morgue after resistance from the public.”

“All I can do is confirm this death case we are waiting for the medical report to inform you about the cause of death.”

