8th January 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Man allegedly beaten to death by security officers in Jebel Yesua

Man allegedly beaten to death by security officers in Jebel Yesua

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

Juba Police are investigating the killing of a 26-year-old man allegedly by a group of officers in the Jebel Yesua residential area west of the capital on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, the young man was beaten to death by soldiers of the Joint Operation Unit stationed at Sector Five of the area.

The victim was first accused of theft, when several soldiers pinned him down and beat him repeatedly until he passed away.

The witness source further says a crowd of angry civilians matched to the operation base to protest the killing, before officers fired shots in the air to disperse them.

When contacted, National Police Spokesperson Maj General Daniel Justin confirmed the murder of the young man.

General Justin said an ongoing investigation will clarify conflicting stories from the public and the police about the killing incident.

“There are claims from the two sides that the organized forces have their story the civilian also have their own story and we are going to find out what happened through investigation,” Justin said.

Justin stated that the police is waiting for a medical report which will indicate the cause of death.

General Justin says the family of the deceased allowed the body to be taken to the mortuary after refusing it first.

“Now we have filed a police case, and we are investigating the matter. We managed to take the body to the morgue after resistance from the public.”

“All I can do is confirm this death case we are waiting for the medical report to inform you about the cause of death.”

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya 1

Nigeria plans to suspend degrees from Uganda, Kenya

Published Thursday, January 4, 2024

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land 2

CES relocates Custom Market vendors to University of Juba land

Published Friday, January 5, 2024

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online 3

UoJ student develops mobile App to help access exam results online

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security 4

President Ruto, S. Sudan spy chiefs discuss regional peace, security

Published Wednesday, January 3, 2024

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise 5

19 people including 4 chiefs detained in Gondokoro disarmament exercise

Published Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NEC deputy calls for non-interference from political parties

Published 6 hours ago

NEC officials take oath of office as country heads to polls

Published 7 hours ago

Man allegedly beaten to death by security officers in Jebel Yesua

Published 8 hours ago

MoH declares yellow fever outbreak in Yambio

Published 10 hours ago

Somaliland defense minister quits over port deal with Ethiopia

Published 11 hours ago

South Sudan consumes counterfeit drugs banned across Africa – pharmacist

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th January 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!