Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Police in the United States on Wednesday found the body of the missing son of exiled-South Sudanese politician, a family member who declined to be identified told Eye Radio.



Last week, the Temple Police Department in the U.S. announced the disappearance of Dritayi Samson Lowa Jambo.

Dritayi is the son of former SPLM Secretary for External Relations, Suzanne Jambo who is now a resident of the U.S. in the Midwest.

According to a family member in the U.S., Dritayi went out for pizza and never return home.

The pizza place is reportedly to be a six minutes’ walk away.

The family source says after 30 minutes went without returning home, his mother called him and Dritayi says he was driving on his way to get the pizza.

Dritayi had also told his mother that the delay was due to multiple stops at his workplace – H-E-B Distribution Center in Temple, to check on friends and to see if they had any more job openings since he had left in April.

The late was last seen wearing a light blue or grey T-shirt and black sweats and driving a 2017 grey Ford Focus, license plate NFP2720.

Dritayi relocated to the United States of America from South Sudan in the early 2000s.

Ms. Jambo felt that her son would be safer going to college in Wisconsin, in the U.S.

