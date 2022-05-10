Kenyan TV apologies to President Kiir over Dr. Biar’s remarks

The Kenyan KTN news channel has apologized to President Salva Kiir for broadcasting recent ‘disrespectful’ remarks made about him by Dr. Peter Biar Ajak.



During the morning show last week, Dr. Biar alleged that President Salva Kiir could not address mourners in Kenya because he had “a hangover”.

Kiir traveled to Nairobi on April 28 to eulogize late Mwai Kibaki, whose state funeral was attended by thousands of mourners the following day.

After the event, Dr. Biar was seen on KTN criticizing President Kiir.

Then, the Ministry of foreign affairs on Thursday summoned and handed a protest letter to Kenyan Ambassador in Juba over Dr. Biar’s alcohol remarks on President Kiir.

Samuel Nandwa said his country regretted the matter and promised to take action.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the Standard Group which owns KTN news apologized to President Kiir for what it described as “inaccurate and unfortunate remarks about him on the television”.

The document states that the unfortunate remarks have undoubtedly unsettled the cordial and mutually beneficial relationship that the Standard Group has over the years enjoyed with the leadership, government and the people of South Sudan.

“Sir, on behalf of the Standard Group PLC management and employees, I take this early opportunity to sincerely apologize to you personally for the agony and anguish our mistake has caused you, the government and the people of South Sudan,” the apology letter which was signed by KTN editor-in-chief, Ochieng Rapuro party reads.

“We proposed to offer an official retraction to you on air this Wednesday morning when the weekly programme in which the mistake was made will run. Further, we are taking substantive internal measures to ensure such as incident doesn’t happen again.”

The Standard Group and its media platforms promised to remain open to President Kiir’s government and the people of South Sudan to engage in conversations that advance the cause of human progress in the region.

