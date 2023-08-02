Missing children found, mother thanks Police, Eye Radio

The two children who went missing in Juba on Sunday have been reunited with the family a day after Eye Radio reported the incident.

Yesterday, the police – through Eye Radio’s Facebook page – notified the public about the missing of the ten-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister.

The two children went missing on Sunday while heading to a church for prayers at Juba-Nabari commonly known as the Thongpiny area.

They were found by a police officer at Rajaf around 7 PM.

He hired a Boda-Boda and brought the children to Eye Radio on Tuesday, August 1.

After their photos were published on Eye Radio’s Facebook page, the mother came to the station for her children.

“These children disappeared from Jebel Dinka, I left them at home and I knew that they were going to a nearby Church, I did not know that they will go far from home,” said Akuol.

“They saw a Church’s car and they got in, they don’t know Juba, the boy just came from Bor recently that’s why they got lost. It was the first time they go to that Church.”

“I am thankful to God, police and Eye Radio for helping us, I also thank those who took them to the police station,” she said.

“I have not been eating food since Sunday, I was praying every day to find them. I heard about their loss from Eye Radio, so I thank them and I thank God for taking care of them.”

Eye Radio has been reporting stories of missing children, many of who have been found.

