2nd August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Missing children found, mother thanks Police, Eye Radio

Missing children found, mother thanks Police, Eye Radio

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 14 mins ago

Akuol Mabior and two of her children - Eye Radio/Moses Awan - August 1, 2023

The two children who went missing in Juba on Sunday have been reunited with the family a day after Eye Radio reported the incident.

Yesterday, the police – through Eye Radio’s Facebook page – notified the public about the missing of the ten-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister.

The two children went missing on Sunday while heading to a church for prayers at Juba-Nabari commonly known as the Thongpiny area.

They were found by a police officer at Rajaf around 7 PM.

He hired a Boda-Boda and brought the children to Eye Radio on Tuesday, August 1.

After their photos were published on Eye Radio’s Facebook page, the mother came to the station for her children.

“These children disappeared from Jebel Dinka, I left them at home and I knew that they were going to a nearby Church, I did not know that they will go far from home,” said Akuol.

“They saw a Church’s car and they got in, they don’t know Juba, the boy just came from Bor recently that’s why they got lost. It was the first time they go to that Church.”

“I am thankful to God, police and Eye Radio for helping us, I also thank those who took them to the police station,” she said.

“I have not been eating food since Sunday, I was praying every day to find them. I heard about their loss from Eye Radio, so I thank them and I thank God for taking care of them.”

Eye Radio has been reporting stories of missing children, many of who have been found.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 3

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 4

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock 5

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Published Friday, July 28, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Missing children found, mother thanks Police, Eye Radio

Published 14 mins ago

Kenya ends monopoly of South Sudan cargo clearance

Published 1 hour ago

“They hate fallen breasts”: Official criticizes urban women for early weaning

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan, UN agencies sign MoU on agricultural development

Published 2 hours ago

Football tournaments that ended in chaos

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!