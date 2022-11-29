Ministry of Health forms committee to probe JTH sex scandal

The national Ministry of health has formed fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual abuse scandal at Juba Teaching Hospital.

The seven-member committee will probe the allegations of rape and sexual exploitation against a former doctor at the public hospital.

In a administrative order issued 29th November, 2022 the undersecretary of ministry health formed the committee, which will report their findings within a week.

Dr. Victoria Anib Major says the mentioned sexual scandal must be investigated properly with the aim of establishing facts and put in place measures for prevention of such sexual scandal if proved to have taken place.

The order tasked the committee to investigate the whistleblower mentioned in sexual scandal at Juba Teaching Hospital, alongside the suspect.

The committee will also interview staff of the relevant department where the sexual scandal has been reported at Juba Teaching Hospital.

They also asked to interrogate any staff the committee deemed fit for fact-finding about the sexual scandal.

The fact-finding committee is headed by professor Mayen Machut, Dr. Harriet Pasquali Secretary.

The members are, Dr. Isaac Celto, Dr. Anthony Lupai, Dr. Garang Dakjur, Dr. Jackline Albino, and legal advisor of the ministry of health and legal expert of the committee.

Last week, Juba police arrested a former doctor at Juba Teaching Hospital following allegations that he sexually exploited and raped nine survivors.

The suspect, whose name is Dr. Taban allegedly committed the rape and sexual assault crimes from 2015 – until when he was dismissed.

The police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin confirmed that the suspect is in the Juba North Division police station for further investigation.

