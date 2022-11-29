Govt levies massive increment on passport, nationality ID fees

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Passports, Nationality and Immigration has increased the charges of different categories of passports, national certificates, and national identity cards.

During a press briefing in Juba on Tuesday, the Director of Passports Maj. Gen Cyer Mayar said the decision is part of the implementation of the new financial act 2022/2023.

“These letters serve to inform that the new financial act 2022/2023 increment charges are going to be implemented effective tomorrow, November 30th as directed by Lt. General Atem Marol Biar, Director-General of Civil Registry, Passports, Nationality and Immigration,” reads the notice.

The cost of obtaining a nationality certificate and national identity card for South Sudanese by birth is SSP. 3,319, while the cost of reclaiming a lost nationality certificate is SSP. 6,638.

Regular passports for adults will now amount to SSP. 66,380 – an increment from the initial fee of only SSP. 4,500.

Meanwhile, regular passports for children have increased to SSP. 33,190.

The business passports fee is SSP. 165,950, and diplomatic passports and special passports are 132,750 South Sudanese pounds.

The immigration department has also laid out charges for acquiring South Sudan citizenship.

It will cost 232,330 to obtain a nationalization by way of marriage, 497,850 SSP. to become a national by residence, and 663,800 SSP. for an alien to become a South Sudanese.

