Minister Mabior Garang meets Envoy Adut Salva

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 hours ago

Minister of Environment and Forestry, Mabior Garang, meets with Special Envoy Adut Salva Kiir today, November 19, 2025. (Credit: Office of the Special Envoy)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) The newly appointed Minister of Environment and Forestry, Mabior Garang, paid a brief courtesy call to the Office of the Senior Presidential Special Envoy on Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir, on Wednesday.

The Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs reported that the interaction was characterized by mutual respect and warm acknowledgment between the two officials.

According to the statement, Hon. Adut congratulated Minister Mabior on his new appointment and expressed her readiness to collaborate closely with him.

The meeting between the two senior government officials, both children of the SPLM/SPLA liberation struggle’s founding fathers, underscored a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation on national priorities.

The meeting focused on critical national environmental priorities, including climate resilience, sustainable forestry, and environmental protection for the people of South Sudan.

