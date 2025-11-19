19th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Aweil and Yambio top primary girl enrolment, outnumbering boys, but 82% drop out

Aweil and Yambio top primary girl enrolment, outnumbering boys, but 82% drop out

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Tereza Minairo, headmistress of Ngbarago Nursery School in Yambio teaches a science lesson. 29th September 2023. Photo: Eye Radio.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of General Education and Instruction revealed that Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria lead the country in achieving primary school gender parity, but warned that 82% of girls drop out before joining secondary school.

According to Dr Kuyok Abol Kuyok, South Sudan’s drive for education has yielded a significant milestone, with these two states, girls’ enrollment now outnumbers boys’, marking a major success in widening access to basic education.

The Minister highlighted this achievement at the Derik Cultural Festival in Juba on Monday.

Dr. Kuyok noted that nationwide primary school enrollment has increased nearly tenfold since 2005. Crucially, the data shows an impressive reversal of gender disparity in certain regions.

“In some states, like Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria, you’ll find more girls than boys in primary school. So it’s 51 % girls and 49 % boys in these two particular states.”

Despite this encouraging data, Dr Kuyok warned that the progress is severely undermined by poor retention rates in subsequent educational stages.

“The problem is that when they transition to secondary education, we experience a huge dropout for girls when they go to secondary education. So only 18 % of girls who start school today would finish their secondary education…”

The Minister attributed the sharp dropout rate to deeply rooted cultural beliefs and societal expectations that prioritize girls for domestic work and dowry over continued education.

Dr. Kuyok concluded by urging the entire community, including men and women, to actively advocate for girls’ continued education to ensure that compulsory secondary education is secured for all.

Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 2

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 3

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables 4

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published November 13, 2025

NCRC Report: Citizens insist on Presidential term limits, independent military 5

NCRC Report: Citizens insist on Presidential term limits, independent military

Published November 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES governor Adil revokes two officials, appoints seven in office restructuring

Published 45 minutes ago

CES reinstated governor Adil sets security and peace as top priorities

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Mabior Garang meets Envoy Adut Salva

Published 3 hours ago

Aweil and Yambio top primary girl enrolment, outnumbering boys, but 82% drop out

Published 4 hours ago

Youth activist presses cabinet to fast-track key governance and funding bills

Published 4 hours ago

Kiir swears in new officials, urges hard work to address national challenges

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.