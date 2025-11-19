19th November 2025

CES reinstated governor Adil sets security and peace as top priorities

Authors: | | Published: 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Adil Anthony takes oath of office|Courtesy

The newly appointed Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil Anthony, has pledged to prioritize security and peace as he officially assumed office at the state secretariat in Juba on Wednesday.

Adil made the remarks during his reception ceremony, which was attended by former governors Rabi Munjun, Augustino Jaddallah, and Juma Ali Malou, who participated in the handover. Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga was also present.

Speaking during the ceremony, Adil reflected on the five priorities he set during his previous tenure—security, peace, service delivery, empowerment of women and girls, and boosting the economy through agriculture. He revealed that he has now streamlined these priorities.

“I have dropped one of the priorities, and now my focus will be four,” Adil said. “I will present and deliberate these priorities with the cabinet ministers and the state assembly.”

The governor emphasized that restoring stability and promoting peaceful coexistence would guide his leadership as he works to address the challenges facing Central Equatoria.

In outlining his vision for the state, Adil said he wants Central Equatoria to set the standard for the country.

“My mission is to make Central Equatoria the face of the nation,” he stated. “We must ensure that the national capital, Juba, is green, clean, and safe for all.”

Adil’s return to the governorship comes at a time when the state continues to grapple with persistent insecurity, population pressure, and demands for improved public services.

