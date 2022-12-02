2nd December 2022
Minister Albino Bol to lift Gola Boyoi’s suspension

Author: Chany Ninrew

Dr. Albino Bol, the National Minister of Youth and Sports speaking during the launch of Youth Camp Activities in Juba - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | April 25, 2022

The national Minister of Youth and Sports says he will lift the suspension of the President of the South Sudan Youth Union, following his November 25 public apology.

Minister Albino Bol and youth leader Gola Boyoi had been at odds for seven months over controversial communications addressed to heads of state.

In May 2022, Dr. Albino Bol Dhieu suspended Gola, he accused him of breaching protocol and overstepping his jurisdiction.

Gola allegedly wrote to the President of Egypt and the Deputy President of the Sudan Sovereign Council about the issue of Abyei, without following due procedures.

A committee was formed to investigate and authenticate the controversial letters circulated on social media platforms.

Last week, the chairperson of the National Youth Union, Gola Boyoi Gola apologized to the Youth Minister, upon the recommendation of the investigation committee.

Responding to the apology, Minister Bol says he accepted the apology as a good gesture to promote peace, reconciliation, and unity.

“Guided by the wisdom of our leaders, spirit of peace and my own conviction that the strength is in unity, I write to inform you that your apology is accepted,” reads part of the letter addressed to Gola Boyoi.

Albino Bol added that he will act upon the recommendation of the committee to lift the defied suspension that he imposed on Gola Boyoi.

Gola’s decision to apologize did not admit responsibility for the controversial letters bearing his name and signatures.

However, he said he apologized for “misconduct” – ending a longstanding disagreement that strained their relations between the two men.

Speaking to Eye Radio on November 25, the head of the national youth union says the apology was in the spirit of peace and reconciliation.

“Yes, this is part of the reconciliation processes that we went through, so we have reconciled, and we have agreed to put aside our differences and work together for the interest of the youth,” Boyoi said.

He added: “It is not about an apology, it is about the process of reconciliation and I think this is part of the reconciliation process.”

 

 

2nd December 2022

