Ambassador Kedar highlights Israel-South Sudan partnership

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio)– The Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan has highlighted the country’s historic ties with South Sudan, announcing that it will be the first nation to partner with the University of Juba’s Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences. Israel was also the first country to support the young nation’s liberation struggle.

Speaking at the launch of the space science centre on Wednesday, September 10, Ambassador Gershon Kedar stated that Israel and South Sudan are “extending their historic ties to a new, ambitious realm: space.”

He added that the collaboration is focused on using satellites for practical human needs, such as managing water resources and fighting famine.

Kedar described the partnership as one born not of formality but of a shared belief in progress.

“I never thought when I was appointed ambassador to South Sudan that I’d be spending a lot of time and energy promoting relations between our two countries and our two peoples in the area of space sciences,” he said.

“And it only happened because of a meeting with Professor Akech and hearing his vision of South Sudan and space sciences. And I knew that together with him, we could do amazing things.”

Kedar noted the symbolism of the partnership. “Just like when your people were fighting for your freedom, Israel was really the first country that joined and helped you. So, here we are with you from the beginning and as the ambassador well said, the sky or the space is the limit.”

In the world of diplomacy, the path is often well-trod, paved with familiar topics like trade, security, and politics. So, when Ambassador Kedar was appointed Israel’s ambassador to South Sudan, he had a clear picture of his mission. He never imagined that his most significant work would take him to the final frontier: space.

According to Kedar, it began with a meeting, a conversation with Professor Akech, whose vision for South Sudan was as vast as the cosmos. He stated that the professor spoke not of moon landings or astronauts, but of something far more grounded and immediate: using space sciences to uplift human lives.

“He spoke of satellites for agriculture, to monitor water resources, and to combat famine. He articulated a future where South Sudan could leapfrog generations of technology, going straight to the cutting edge to solve its most pressing challenges,” said Kedar. “This was a partnership born not of formality, but of a shared belief in progress,” he said.

Ambassador Kedar explained that the plan took shape on two levels. The first was a high-level seminar for academics and government officials. But the second, and perhaps most crucial, was born from a simple suggestion. Kedar challenged a visiting Israeli space expert, Harry, to spend his one free day visiting local schools.

Harry’s return was met with a surprising report: the students were captivated. Their interest in space was a fire waiting to be lit. The ambassador realized the true potential of their collaboration wasn’t just about advanced technology, but about inspiring the next generation. Space could be the “wow” factor that made the study of science come to life.

He recalled his own high school days, where he learned not from books but from the excitement of a rebellious, smoky chemistry experiment. That memory underscored his new mission: to show South Sudanese students that science is cool, it’s interesting, and it’s a direct path to shaping their country’s future.

The partnership was no longer just about government and academia; it was about empowering young minds and creating a new generation of scientists and engineers who would lead South Sudan into a future where the sky is truly the limit.

