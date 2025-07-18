Mangateen chiefs alarm over rising crime, call for more police

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Traditional chiefs at Mangateen residential area in Juba are raising alarm over a surge in crime, particularly from gang groups, which they attribute to inadequate police presence.

The chiefs who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 15, attributed the surge to an inadequate number of police personnel stationed in the area, including Mangateen Internally Displaced Camp.

They assert that the current police force is too limited to effectively respond to and address the daily increase in criminal activities.

Chief Charles Madhol, head of the Mangateen traditional court, stressed the critical need for additional police personnel.

He acknowledged the government’s provision of police but pointed to the severe resource limitations.

“We cannot say that the government has provided us with everything, because the government has provided the police, so that they can work, and we provide them with food.

However, the number of these police may be only 50 individuals, but the meal is not enough, and here there will be a difference in the budget,” Madhol explained, highlighting the strain on existing forces.

Chief Mary Nyaleng reported a significant rise in crimes such as theft, assault, and night robberies in recent weeks.

She highlighted a pervasive sense of insecurity, noting that even women and the elderly are vulnerable, and that some perpetrators, including armed youth, are allegedly released due to connections with high-ranking army officials.

Nyaleng also cited a recent unsolved murder in the area, questioning the government’s presence at night and emphasizing the urgent need for more police.

“We are facing challenges with criminals, and even if we find some, they are often released. A young man named Riek was killed near the church here recently, and those responsible have not been arrested,” Chief Nyaleng told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview from Mangateen.

“Where is the government in this? Does the government only work during the day and not at night? The police here are small in number and not enough; they need to be increased.”

The Mangateen IDP camp in Juba hosts approximately 12,202 displaced persons.

The humanitarian situation in the camp remains challenging, characterized by limited resources and existing friction between the displaced population and the host community, further exacerbating security vulnerabilities.

Chief Nyaleng has called on government authorities to urgently increase the number of security personnel to ensure the safety and protection of camp residents.

