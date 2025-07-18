Ambassador to South Sudanese importers: Return empty containers to Mombasa

The South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya has called on South Sudanese importers to return shipping containers after offloading saying that the containers are not part of the purchase.

The call comes after reports that some importers are refusing to return the containers, falsely claiming they were included with the goods.

Speaking in an interview with Eye Radio from Nairobi, Anthony Kon said the containers remain the property of the shipping lines unless they have been formally purchased by the importer and are backed by valid ownership documents.

Ambassador Kon appealed to the importers to ensure that all empty containers are returned to Mombasa immediately.

He says delays in returning of the containers has led to increased storage and demurrage charges for both the port and clearing agents.

“To protect themselves, these companies are forced to pay high bond amounts and in turn raise shipping costs for South Sudan bond goods,” he said.

“This situation has contributed to the increased cost of importing goods in directly affecting traders and consumer,” he added.

The Mombasa port is a key trade corridor for Kenya and its landlocked neighbours, including Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan.

It handles both imports, such as fuel and consumer goods, as well as exports like tea and coffee, and its performance is viewed as a measure of the region’s economic health.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Lakes State launches drive to vaccinate over 1 million against river blindness, elephantiasis Previous Post