Analysts: South Sudan’s peace hinges on political prisoners release

Two prominent voices in South Sudan’s civic space are urging President Salva Kiir to demonstrate genuine reconciliation by releasing detained opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar and other political prisoners—a move they say is necessary to break the ongoing political stalemate and foster lasting peace.

Godfrey Victor Bullen, Executive Director of the Justice and Human Rights Observatory Organization, said the South Sudanese Constitution provides a roadmap for unity, justice, and peace, but emphasized that those principles must be implemented in action, not just words.

“The preamble of our Constitution speaks about building a united, peaceful, and prosperous society based on justice, equality, respect for human rights, and the rule of law,” Bullen said. “If these words were translated into action, many of our problems would be solved.”

Bullen linked the country’s stagnating political environment directly to the continued detention of Dr. Machar and other key opposition figures.

“Everything is attached to the detention of Riek Machar. People are not going forward, people are not going back—everything is stuck,” he said.

He urged President Kiir—whom he described as a forgiving leader—to act on his public calls for reconciliation by releasing the detainees.

“My appeal is to the President… if he intends to forgive Riek Machar and the others, it will be good to release them as a gesture of reconciliation and moving the country forward,” Bullen said.

He further stressed that any individuals accused of wrongdoing should face due process in court.

“If sufficient evidence exists against any of them, they should be prosecuted. If they are innocent, they should be freed. This kind of transparency will remove blame and suspicion from the government.”

Bullen also issued a broader appeal to political leaders, warning that personal rivalries and unresolved grievances continue to drive conflict and suffering in the country.

“May Almighty God touch the hearts of our politicians who are running for their own interests, dragging this country into conflict,” he said.

“The cries of the widows, the orphans—neglected, rejected, and suffering in the streets—He is watching them.”

Meanwhile, public policy analyst James Boboya echoed Bullen’s remarks, emphasizing the need for inclusive dialogue and mutual forgiveness as the country prepares for its 2025/2026 elections.

“We have to implement the peace agreement totally as it is written, including embracing those we call our enemies to be part and parcel of the process,” Boboya said.

He called on both the government and its opponents to take bold steps toward unity.

“The President has spoken and extended his hand to his enemies. This is the time for those who are competing with the government to also extend their hands—so that we can build peace for 2025 and beyond.”

The calls come at a critical time as South Sudan faces mounting pressure from civil society and the international community to deliver on key provisions of the revitalized peace agreement, including transitional justice, inclusive governance, and free electio

