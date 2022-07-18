Teen killed in gang-related shooting in Nyakuron

A teenage boy was shot dead and another injured after two teen-gang groups fought in Juba on Sunday.



According to an eyewitness, the incident involved the so-called Niggas from Mauna and Tarawa residential areas at around 8:30 pm at the Nyakuron area on Sunday.

The groups reportedly use some firearms.

By the time security forces in the area intervened, a 19-year-old boy was already shot dead and another injured in his hands.

“There is a group of Niggas that were fighting themselves at Hai Mauna block three. At that time, we heard gunshots and there was a group of niggas from Hai Tarawa and they were attacking the one for Mauna,” said Emmanuel Panadol who an influential resident of the Mauna area.

He told Eye Radio Monday morning that about four of the boys were arrested and detained at the Mauna police station.

“Fortunately, the government forces came to rescue the situation, possibly, they found one of the Niggas shot dead and another injured in the hand,

“Immediately, the security forces came, the niggas ran away, and even the one for Hai Tarawa,

“Four of the niggas were arrested and they are currently under investigation at Mauna police station.”

The police are yet to comment on the incident.

