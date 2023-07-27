Lowest-paid public servants to earn SSP 53,000 – Changkuoth

The lowest-paid workers are expected to get 53, 000 pounds per month in the proposed 2023-2024 budget, this is according to the Chairperson of the Finance Committee.

This came after national Members of Parliament unanimously endorsed the 400 per cent salary increment of civil servants and organized forces in the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

They also proposed a fifty-five billion pound cut from four government institutions to increase the amount.

While presenting the second reading of the 2.2 trillion-Pounds annual Budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, the Chairperson of the Specialized Committee on Finance and Economic Planning says the 400% increment provided in the budget by the executive is not enough.

Changkuoth Bichiock says the figure should be increased by 224 billion South Sudanese pounds to bring the total wage bill to SSP 669 billion.

The Finance Committee recommended the increment for civil servants, the army and other organized forces to 225 billion South Sudanese pounds.

It recommends the cutting of 200 billion pounds from the Ministry of Roads and Bridges budget allocation, 6 billion pounds from the peace budget, and 37 billion from the Contingency Fund.

The committee also recommended a 5 billion-pound cut from the Presidential Affairs proposed budget and 7 billion pounds from the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

The committee further recommended that the government operates within the budget ceiling by making cuts from chapter two which provides for the cost of goods and Services, and other relevant chapters.

“The priority of this Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget is the increase of salaries and wages of our civil servants, army and other organized forces. However, the 400% increment provided in the budget by the executive is not sufficient,” said Bichiock.

“This figure needs to be increased by SSP 224 billion making the total wage bill SSP 669 billion. Where will the government find this money? The Committee recommends working within the ceiling by making cuts from chapter two which is the cost of goods and services and other relevant chapters.”

However, the peace parties unanimously agreed in the national legislature to increase the salaries of civil servants, the army and the organized forces.

Hon. Farouk Gatkuoth, the Chief Whip of the SPLM-IO in the parliament and minority leader in Parliament commended the Finance Committee for recommending a salary increase, saying he welcomed the increase in wages and salaries.

“The happiness is that we were able to increase the salaries and the wages of civil servants, the army and the organized forces,” Farouk, the Chief Whip of the SPLM-IO in the parliament said.

For her part, the government Chief Whip adopted the position of the increment of the civil servants’ salaries and wages.

“I declare here we adopt the position that has been presented by the Committee on Finance and Economic Planning and this means, the increment of salaries and the wages of the civil servants and the army,” stated Rebecca Joshua on behalf of the SPLM-IG endorsing the increment.

“It is better we don’t eat as individuals and back our army that’s protecting the territorial integrity of our country.”

“The civil servants must get their rights because it’s a contract between the government and the civil servants.”

However, during the deliberations, lawmakers endorsed the salary increment for civil servants, the army and other organized forces and passed the budget to the third reading.

During the second reading, the Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Economic Planning proposed an increase in wages for the soldier by 600%. This means that a private will receive 61,000 South Sudanese pounds.

While the grade 17th civil servant will get a 500% increase, which means that the employee’s salary will be 53,000 pounds.

The committee also recommended that the general and undersecretaries receive a 300% increase in the basic salary.

Changkuoth Bichiock says that this proposal is now before the MPs for deliberations.

He says the lowest-paid workers who used to earn less than 10, 000 are expected to get 53, 000 pounds per month in the proposed salary increment

“The committee proposed in model three that 600% which will be 61,000 pounds for private and 500% which will give 53,000 pounds to grade 17 and 300% to the higher grade,” said Changkuoth.

“It’s 600% for the private soldier, 500% for grade 17 and 300% for the higher grade the general and undersecretary that’s why you have all these figures.”

The budget allocated 669 billion in the financial budget for the year 2023-2024 for salaries and wages.

After deliberations that lasted more than five hours, the budget was approved in the second stage and referred to the third reading stage.

The budget is expected to be presented in the third reading stage next week.

