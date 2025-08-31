31st August 2025

Two traders killed, three injured in Jebel Boma market attack

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

A road Jebel Boma County - Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area say two traders were killed and three others injured in an attack by unknown gunmen at Jebel Boma market last night.

This is according to Jacob Werchum Juk, the Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Juk says the attackers stormed the market at around 11 o’clock in the evening and opened fire, killing two traders and injuring three others.

He says the government is investigating the incident.

“Yesterday night, around 11.30 p.m. local time, an unknown gunmen launched an attack on a local market in Jebel Boma County, resulting in the death of two traders and injuries to three others. So, this unknown gunmen left the town, but the authorities are now trying to investigate and find out where the perpetrators are coming from,” he said.

Minister Juk says this is the second time in three weeks that unknown gunmen have attacked Jebel Boma County.

In the previous attack, the gunmen killed one person, injured another, and made away with 95 herds of cattle. He says the stolen cattle were later recovered.

