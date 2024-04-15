15th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Land ministry to take over land registry role from judiciary

Land ministry to take over land registry role from judiciary

Author: Nyathong William | Published: 38 mins ago

Members of the South Sudan Land Commission and Land Taskforce launched the land registry in Juba. April 15, 2024. (Photo/Nyathong William).

The Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development is establishing a land registry as it prepares to take over the role of documenting property rights from the judiciary.

Robert Ladu Loki, who doubles as the head the South Sudan Land Commission and the taskforce on land policy, said the current land policy pending legislation, has struck out a provision inherited from Sudan which mandated the judiciary to conduct land registry.

According to Loki, the Sudan policy has contributed to land-related conflicts in the country.

He said the draft policy in line with the 2018 peace agreement called for establishment of an independent body.

You cannot be the executive at the same time a judicator. It bring a lot of conflicts, but through this land policy, it is not going to be there no more,” he said during a workshop on the land policy in Juba.

“The revitalized peace agreement and the land policy called for an independent body – our registrar for the land, and of cause, we have come right now.”

“But we in the ministry, are preparing the ground and we are establishing within the ministry right now the land registrar to digitalize land registrar system within the ministry that will take over the role.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Loki confirmed that the Ministry has formed a unit that is responsible for assisting the government in accomplishing the implementation of the Land Policy.

The draft Land Policy, which stipulates that land belongs to the people of South Sudan, was developed to establish a sustainable framework for allocating and protecting collective and individual land rights for all the people of South Sudan.

The policy articulates processes for access and ownership, control, administration, use and sustainable management of land to meet core national governance and development objectives.

 

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 1

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 2

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 3

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 4

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 5

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aweil priest gets 14 years in jail for raping 2 altar boys

Published 19 mins ago

Land ministry to take over land registry role from judiciary

Published 38 mins ago

70-year-old widow murdered over land inheritance in Juba

Published 1 hour ago

Trump to face start of historic hush money criminal trial in New York

Published 2 hours ago

Businesses flourish with increasing customers along Juba-Yirol highway

Published 2 hours ago

UK imposes sanctions on 3 businesses funding Sudan war

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!