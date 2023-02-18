Kiir tasks Lobong on peace dialogue with Turkana neighbors

President Salva Kiir directed the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to form a committee to engage the authorities in Turkana County on how to initiate dialogue and resolve border tension.
Governor Louis Lobong Lojore says the concerned authorities will assess and resolve the border disputes between the Toposa of South Sudan and the Turkana of Kenya and allow free movement and grazing.
Speaking to the state-owned television SSBC on Friday evening, Lobong said they will engage their Turkana counterparts on peaceful co-existence between the nomadic communities at the border.
“The Mission is to calm the situation at the border and make sure that we bring the two communities to dialogue and continue to share the natural resources,” the governor said.
“We also want to pass a message to the administration of Nadapal particularly from the Kenya side to allow the Toposa to cross and go and graze and usually in the grazing area that they have been sharing with the Turkana.”
“So, from now onward, we will be going to visit the area and make sure that the tension is reduced, and people will continue living normally.”
The committee comprising government officials and community leaders will dialogue with the Governor of Turkana County to calm down the situation at Nadapal and Nakodok.
Published Saturday, February 18, 2023
