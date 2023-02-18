20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Kiir tasks Lobong on peace dialogue with Turkana neighbors

Kiir tasks Lobong on peace dialogue with Turkana neighbors

Author: Sarah Atoj | Published: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State meet President Salva Kiir in Juba. February 17, 2023. (Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir directed the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to form a committee to engage the authorities in Turkana County on how to initiate dialogue and resolve border tension.

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore says the concerned authorities will assess and resolve the border disputes between the Toposa of South Sudan and the Turkana of Kenya and allow free movement and grazing.

Speaking to the state-owned television SSBC on Friday evening, Lobong said they will engage their Turkana counterparts on peaceful co-existence between the nomadic communities at the border.

“The Mission is to calm the situation at the border and make sure that we bring the two communities to dialogue and continue to share the natural resources,” the governor said.

“We also want to pass a message to the administration of Nadapal particularly from the Kenya side to allow the Toposa to cross and go and graze and usually in the grazing area that they have been sharing with the Turkana.”

“So, from now onward, we will be going to visit the area and make sure that the tension is reduced, and people will continue living normally.”

The committee comprising government officials and community leaders will dialogue with the Governor of Turkana County to calm down the situation at Nadapal and Nakodok.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar 3

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar

Published Monday, February 13, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 4

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years 5

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir asks Sudan’s SPLM-North, SLM to join peace accord

Published 9 hours ago

Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

Published 11 hours ago

Upper Nile govt to distribute 3% oil revenue to all counties

Published 12 hours ago

UN rights body to submit list of rights violators to Hybrid Court

Published 13 hours ago

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Published 16 hours ago

CES embarks on peaceful evacuation of herders

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.