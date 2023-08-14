Kiir signs 2023-2024 National Budget into law

President Salva Kiir on Monday signed the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year Budget into law, aftwr it was passed on August 11.

The 2.1 trillion budget was passed with a 400 percent increment in salaries and wages for civil servants, the Army and other organized forces.

But SPLM-IO parliamentary caucus had already walked out after their plea for a 600 percent increment was halted, for now.

Meanwhile, President Kiir received the Appropriation and Financial Bill 2023 from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Speaker Nunu told reporters the Minister of Finance would table a supplementary budget for the increment of salaries of civil servants by 600 percent in the next five months.

