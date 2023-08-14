Speaker Nunu lifts suspension of MP Juol Nhomngek

National Parliament Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba has lifted the suspension of outspoken lawmaker Juol Ngomngek signalling his return to sittings after four months.

Nhomngek was suspended on April 26, 2023, following a closed door hearing session by the Assembly Business Committee (ABC), on his corruption allegations and alleged defamation against Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba.

He was slapped with the punishment for refusing a request from the committee that he apologises to the Speaker and withdraw his corruption and abuse of office allegations within seven working days.

However, it is not clear if Nhomngek, who had been adamant about rescinding his stance, has apologised or not.

However, Speaker Nunu on Monday ordered him back to office in accordance with Regulation 54 (4) of the TNLA Conduct of Business Regulation 2011 (Amended 2021).

“I, Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly do hereby lift the suspension order dated April 26, 2023 of Hon. Juol Nhomngek Daniel, effective from the date of signature of this order,” Nunu said.

