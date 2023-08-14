IGAD, UNDP sign $10m deal to establish early warning system

IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) and UNDP on Monday signed a 10-million-dollar for the establishment of the South Sudan National Early Warning System.

The deal was witnessed by Josephine Napwon Cosmas, the National Minister of Environment and Forestry.

The five-year project is set to strengthen the capacity of the government and communities in South Sudan to adapt to the impact of climate change.

The establishment of an early warning system will provide timely weather information and alert citizens on climate hazards such as floods, droughts, heat waves, and storms.

Minister Napwon said the project will enhance national disaster preparedness to save people’s lives.

She says, her ministry will ensure the information and data generated by the early warning system reaches the citizens in a timely manner.

“The climate crisis is worsening in the Republic of South Sudan and over two million people are internally displaced due to flooding, droughts, excessive heat waves, and rain patterns resulting in crop failure,” Napwon said.

Four straight years of flooding, an unprecedented phenomenon linked to climate change has swamped 70 percent of South Sudan.

In Unity State, the situation is the worst, as hundreds of thousands of people are trapped inside displacement camps and small islands by seasonal floodwater.

The environment minister says the government has developed National Adaptation Program of Action (NAPA), and the First National Adaptation Plan, to respond to the impact of climate adversities.

“Currently, over 60% of our people are now categorized as food insecure. Our NAPA identified 28 projects and the establishment of an early warning system was one of them.”

“To turn strategies and plans into actions and combat climate change and enhance the resilience of our people, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry developed and submitted a project to strengthen the capacity of government and community to adapt to the impacts of climate change”.

On his part, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Titus Osundina says, his agency will provide the first report on the functionality of the machine in predicting the climate.

“UNDP will buy the equipment. Within one year, we expect the first report of the functionality of that machine and to be able to predict the environment and climate and to be able to serve the purpose and support the meteorological center that we already have in the country”.

Dr. Guleid Artan, the Director of ICPAC says the early warning system will empower communities with knowledge by providing accurate and timely information to allow them to make informed decisions.

“Early warning empowers communities with knowledge y providing accurate and timely information and has a local understanding that will lead to more informed decision making at both individual and community levels. Early warning contributes to sustainable development”.

