You are here: Home | Regional | World News | GAZA: IDF is “destroying Hamas step by step, strike by strike”
IDF spokesman Peter Lerner has just appeared on BBC Breakfast in the UK. He says there has been a “large amount of exchanges” between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza overnight.
Lerner says the IDF is “destroying Hamas step by step, and strike by strike”.
He says the idea is to engage with Hamas and “destroy their infrastructure”.
Lerner also accuses Hamas of operating from mosques and civilian buildings.
Published 26 mins ago
Published 15 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Published 20 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.