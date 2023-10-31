31st October 2023
GAZA: IDF is "destroying Hamas step by step, strike by strike"

Author : | Published: 26 mins ago

Israeli forces in Gaza, in footage released by the IDF

IDF spokesman Peter Lerner has just appeared on BBC Breakfast in the UK. He says there has been a “large amount of exchanges” between Israeli forces and Hamas in Gaza overnight.

Lerner says the IDF is “destroying Hamas step by step, and strike by strike”.

He says the idea is to engage with Hamas and “destroy their infrastructure”.

Lerner also accuses Hamas of operating from mosques and civilian buildings.

