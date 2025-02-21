Kiir relieves immigration chief, first deputy bank governor

President Salva Kiir has made another reshuffle in the government, relieving and replacing several officials including head of the Department of Civil Registry, Passports and Immigration and First Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

Kiir relieved Maj. Gen. Simon Majur Pabek from his position as Director General of the Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration, in a decree read on SSBC on Thursday.

In his place, the President appointed Maj. Gen. Elia Costa, who previously served as police commissioner for Lakes State and Jonglei State, to lead the immigration authority.

Kiir also announced the dismissal of Yeni Samuel Costa as First Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan, reinstating Addis Ababa Othow to the role.

Othow had held the position from August 2022 until he was removed in October 2023 alongside former governor Johnny Ohisa Damian.

In another decree, Kiir removed Cosmos Pitia as Undersecretary in the Ministry of Mining, appointing Santino Matiok to the position.

Matiok was briefly named chief administrator in the Office of the President in October 2024, but his appointment was cancelled just three days later.

Further, Kiir named Nyuol Justin Yac as the chairperson of the South Sudan Human Rights Commission, with Ezekiel Elsendi Gibson serving as his deputy. Nyuol, who has previously held this role, returns to lead the commission.

