21st February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   30 football coaches trained on identifying talented young players

30 football coaches trained on identifying talented young players

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Coaches training in Juba. (Photo: SSFA).

A total of 30 South Sudanese football coaches and team managers including five women are participating in a two-day Talent Identification (ID) Scout Course organized by the football governing body (SSFA).

The training, funded by FIFA, aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to identify and nurture football talent among young men and women.

The training under the theme “Give Every Talent a Chance” is being led by two expert lecturers from the Uganda Football Association as part of ongoing efforts to develop South Sudanese football.

SSFA President Gen. Augustino Maduot highlighted the importance of the training, stating that the knowledge gained could lead to financial benefits for participants.

He urged them to take the course seriously and use their new skills to scout potential players for the national team.

Ali Mwebe, Football Development Director at FUFA, is leading the training and emphasized the import of bilateral cooperation between South Sudan and Uganda in advancing football development.

He described the initiative as “an investment in the future of South Sudanese football.”

With support from CAF and FIFA, this training is expected to strengthen South Sudan’s talent pipeline and contribute to the overall growth of football in the country.

The SSFA has collaborated with FIFA to conduct courses focused on youth talent development. Notably, the FIFA 2022 MA Young Talent Course was held in Juba, targeting grassroots and junior coaches to equip them with the necessary skills to identify and nurture young talents.

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts 2

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Published February 14, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 3

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other 4

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other

Published 22 hours ago

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Koryom beat Al Hilal 2-1 to go second in SSPL

Published 47 mins ago

UN rights body calls for rule of law, end to ‘corruption’ in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Gen. Lul clarifies SSPDF deployment to Nasir

Published 2 hours ago

MPs urge SSPDF to suspend deployment to Nasir over tension concerns

Published 2 hours ago

Schools closed after 12 students fainted daily over heat exhaustion: Official

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei commissioners, mayors forum outlines resolutions on sustainable peace

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.