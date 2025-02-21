30 football coaches trained on identifying talented young players

A total of 30 South Sudanese football coaches and team managers including five women are participating in a two-day Talent Identification (ID) Scout Course organized by the football governing body (SSFA).

The training, funded by FIFA, aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to identify and nurture football talent among young men and women.

The training under the theme “Give Every Talent a Chance” is being led by two expert lecturers from the Uganda Football Association as part of ongoing efforts to develop South Sudanese football.

SSFA President Gen. Augustino Maduot highlighted the importance of the training, stating that the knowledge gained could lead to financial benefits for participants.

He urged them to take the course seriously and use their new skills to scout potential players for the national team.

Ali Mwebe, Football Development Director at FUFA, is leading the training and emphasized the import of bilateral cooperation between South Sudan and Uganda in advancing football development.

He described the initiative as “an investment in the future of South Sudanese football.”

With support from CAF and FIFA, this training is expected to strengthen South Sudan’s talent pipeline and contribute to the overall growth of football in the country.

The SSFA has collaborated with FIFA to conduct courses focused on youth talent development. Notably, the FIFA 2022 MA Young Talent Course was held in Juba, targeting grassroots and junior coaches to equip them with the necessary skills to identify and nurture young talents.

