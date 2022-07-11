11th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Kiir, Machar parties trade blames over political space

Kiir, Machar parties trade blames over political space

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar. Photo credit: Courtesy

The SPLM Party has accused the main opposition SPLM-IO of denying it from campaigning in some counties under the control of its commanders, an accusation rejected by Machar’s party.

The ruling party says it launched its campaigns and registration of some members in March this year.

But some of the In-Opposition commanders refused to allow its carders to conduct political activities in some parts of the country.

The SPLM, however, did not specify the areas.

Peter Lam Both is the interim Secretary-General of the SPLM.

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Friday Lam claims that since March this year, his party registered more than 4.5 million members in South Sudan.

“On the 11th anniversary of our independence, I want to report that SPLM today is stronger than it was yesterday. This is a result of the effort by many leaders of our party, both at the national and state levels,” Lam said.

“It is now more organized, more harmonious, and focused,

“Since the launch of the SPLM renaissance mission in March this year which our competition took for elections campaign, we have registered more than 4.5 people, members of SPLM across the states,

“With the exception of some counties where SPLM-IO commanders are not informed that we are at peace in Juba. They denied SPLM to organize in those areas, even as we allow IO elements to enjoy in the areas which we control.”

In response, the SPLM-IO refuted the claims.

Puok Both doubles as the Director for Information and Acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President.

He says the SPLM In-Government is only concentrating on elections and not on implementing the peace agreement.

“We granted all the parties the right of association and all the rights in our area. I would like to refute all these baseless accusations by the SPLM interim Secretary-General, accusing our generals, these are baseless accusations,” Both said.

“It would have been good if the SPLM acting Secretary-General worked hard on how their party concentrated on implementing the agreement in letter and spirit.”

Last week, the main peace partner SPLM-IO threatened to pull out of the upcoming elections due to a lack of political freedom and civic space.

However, Peter Lam Both refuted the SPLM-IO statement, saying the opposition politicians in the national capital and in the states are free to express their views.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 1

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 2

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

NDM official urges Kiir to rename Freedom Bridge after slain Japanese leader 3

NDM official urges Kiir to rename Freedom Bridge after slain Japanese leader

Published Saturday, July 9, 2022

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging 4

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence 5

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Anzara chief shot dead in Nimule town, two others wounded

Published 2 hours ago

Dr. Lam suggests roundtable conference to discuss elections

Published 4 hours ago

‘Consult first before road construction commences,’ says Mijok

Published 5 hours ago

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir, Machar parties trade blames over political space

Published 5 hours ago

“Presidency to pick graduation day soon,” Kiir

Published Sunday, July 10, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.