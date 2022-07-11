Kiir, Machar parties trade blames over political space

The SPLM Party has accused the main opposition SPLM-IO of denying it from campaigning in some counties under the control of its commanders, an accusation rejected by Machar’s party.



The ruling party says it launched its campaigns and registration of some members in March this year.

But some of the In-Opposition commanders refused to allow its carders to conduct political activities in some parts of the country.

The SPLM, however, did not specify the areas.

Peter Lam Both is the interim Secretary-General of the SPLM.

Speaking to reporters in Juba on Friday Lam claims that since March this year, his party registered more than 4.5 million members in South Sudan.

“On the 11th anniversary of our independence, I want to report that SPLM today is stronger than it was yesterday. This is a result of the effort by many leaders of our party, both at the national and state levels,” Lam said.

“It is now more organized, more harmonious, and focused,

“Since the launch of the SPLM renaissance mission in March this year which our competition took for elections campaign, we have registered more than 4.5 people, members of SPLM across the states,

“With the exception of some counties where SPLM-IO commanders are not informed that we are at peace in Juba. They denied SPLM to organize in those areas, even as we allow IO elements to enjoy in the areas which we control.”

In response, the SPLM-IO refuted the claims.

Puok Both doubles as the Director for Information and Acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President.

He says the SPLM In-Government is only concentrating on elections and not on implementing the peace agreement.

“We granted all the parties the right of association and all the rights in our area. I would like to refute all these baseless accusations by the SPLM interim Secretary-General, accusing our generals, these are baseless accusations,” Both said.

“It would have been good if the SPLM acting Secretary-General worked hard on how their party concentrated on implementing the agreement in letter and spirit.”

Last week, the main peace partner SPLM-IO threatened to pull out of the upcoming elections due to a lack of political freedom and civic space.

However, Peter Lam Both refuted the SPLM-IO statement, saying the opposition politicians in the national capital and in the states are free to express their views.