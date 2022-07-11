My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs told a gathering over the weekend in Juba that he did not corrupt money to help his wife set up a successful business.



Doctor Martin Elia Lomuro Lomuro made the remarks at the launch of his wife’s clothing fashion brand at the Pyramid hotel in Juba on Saturday.

The firm bearing the trademark JENM, designs outfits for only women and children.

JENM is not the only business Lomuro’s spouse Raja Ladu is running.

Doctor Lomuro reveals that his spouse also owns three other businesses including providing supplies to the UN development agency, UNDP.

“I want to be honest to you guys, she opened a restaurant and she did a restaurant called twins, catering and services,” said the Cabinet Minister.

“Today, we are supplying UNDP by the way and all this is Rajah, it is not corrupt money, it’s clean money. Two; she went on to do a money transfer,

“Rajah on her own, she has that business by the way. This is the third business she is doing,

“When she went to Turkey, she said she wanted to have a brand of cloth that with her name like Lives Gucci like whatever, I had no option other than to say go ahead.”

The Saturday event was attended by several national ministers and the speaker of the transitional parliament.

For her part, the speaker of the transitional parliament Jemma Nunu Kumba had this to say.

“As a mother, I am very proud of all of you the young who are here today. As I congratulate my daughter I also congratulate all the women of South Sudan who are in business, I salute all of you,” said Jemma Nunu.

“The women who have taken the business as a career, they are so many successful businesswomen in the Republic of South Sudan and are proud of you and we are there to support you.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter