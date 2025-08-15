15th August 2025

Gov’t to streamline community tournaments to promote professionalism

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, Minister of Youth and Sports, speaks at the youth forum in Juba on Friday, March 14, 2025. – Photo Credit: Malual Peter Atem

The Minister of Youth and Sports says the government will take measures to streamline community tournaments to promote professional sports development across South Sudan.

Dr. Joseph Geng Akech made the remarks in Juba today at the South Sudan Football Federation’s (SSFF) 4th Extraordinary Elective Congress, held at the Bank of South Sudan premises.

He said while community tournaments have value, they should be organized within state structures to create clear pathways for athletes to progress into professional leagues.

Dr Geng said the ministry has observed that sports are growing in the communities, but they should be professionalized through academies and clubs.

“The government will soon make decisions to streamline sports development. We’ve observed that professional sports in South Sudan are not growing as they should. Instead, we’ve mostly seen community tournaments,” he said.

“While community tournaments are important and have their place, the government plans to engage with stakeholders, especially after the elections, to ensure these tournaments are properly organized within their respective states. This approach will help promote the growth of professional sports and ensure a more peaceful and structured sporting environment,” he added.

South Sudan is witnessing a steady rise in community peace tournaments, which draw large crowds each year.

While the events aim to foster unity and reconciliation, they are increasingly overshadowed by incidents of fan violence.

Observers say disputes over refereeing decisions and player conduct have often escalated into clashes,  leaving spectators and participants injured.

