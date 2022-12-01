1st December 2022
Kiir asks opposition groups to show commitment to peace

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 21 mins ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the 6th Governors' Forum in Juba (Photo: Lou Nelson).

President Salva Kiir has called on the non-peace signatory groups to actualize their commitment to the Rome peace initiative, if the government is to return to the negotiating table.

While closing the 6th Governors’ Forum in Juba on Wednesday, Kiir accused the opposition group of carrying out the recent attack on a convoy along Juba-Nimule Highway.

According to him, the government was preparing for talks with the non-signatory South Sudan Opposition Group – when they ambushed vehicles, killing three civilians, nearly two weeks ago.

“We were preparing to go to Rome for negotiations. Instead of creating a favorable environment, they laid an ambush along the juba Nimule Highway, killing three civilians,” said the Head-of-state.

“It is for this reason that we have decided to suspend these talks until that time when these groups will show their commitment to resolving this conflict through peaceful means.”

Earlier, the non-peace signatory group described the government’s suspension of talks move as a pretext and was lacking the political will to resolve the conflict.

They called on the government to recommit to the Rome initiative.

But President Kiir said his government has not closed talks with the group. He said they will share the concerns with Roman Catholic church mediators.

“To demonstrate that we have not closed door with these groups, we have invited the community of Sant Egidio to come to share our concerns.”

 

