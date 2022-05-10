10th May 2022
Calm returns in conflict-affected areas in Twic and Abyei

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 26 mins ago

Part of Anet Market in Agok area that was torched by gunmen on February 11, 2022 - Courtesy

Calm has returned in conflict-affected areas of Twic and Abyei following renewed clashes between Twic and Ngok over the weekend, authorities in Abyei have said.

The area spokesperson Ajak Deng Miyan says the roads linking the Wau and Abyei remain closed since there is still tension between the two communities.

On Sunday, fighting reportedly took place in the area of Malual-Aleu, leaving scores injured.

Ajak Deng told Eye Radio that the insecurity forced travelers heading to the Administrative area from Wau to turn back.

Deng is calling on the fact-finding committee on Twic-Ngok to speed up its work.

“The road from Wau to Tonj is affected because these people stopped the vehicles and they don’t allow vehicles to come to this site, this is the development that we have now,” Ajak told Eye Radio on Tuesday from Abyei.

“Vehicles are returning because of fear that there are suspects from Abyei that can be targeted.

“The situation is calm but tense, there is no development since yesterday [Monday] we had that incident of that fight in Malual Aleu.

“Up to now, there is no development but just that these people are coming and these people are coming. The details on that side I don’t know, but on our side, we have two people wounded.”

Early this month, two people went missing along Abyei – Mayen-Abun road after they fell into an ambush by unknown armed men.

The unnamed men were travelling on a motorcycle from Abyei to Aweil when they got kidnapped by unidentified armed men.

The fate until today remains unknown.

Yesterday, the Secretary of the Aneet Inter–Communal Clashes Investigation Committee condemned the attack on civilians along Abyei – Warrap road.

Dr Dhieu Mathok says this is a violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement the communities signed in Aweil early last month.

“The committee strongly condemns the resumption of clashes and reminds the parties of their obligations stipulated in the cession of the hostilities agreement signed in Aweil, Northern Bahr El-Ghazal on 4TH April 2022,” Dhieu Mathok told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“Sections 7 and 10 of CoHA prevent any activity regarding border claims until the national government addresses the matter.”

The violence occurred between 10 and 13 February this year, involving the people of Ngok of the Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state.

