20th May 2024
Kapuri residents turn to rainwater amid ‘unaffordable’ water prices

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Rainwater harvesting with a drum. (Photo: Courtesy).

Residents of the Kapuri suburb in Juba have decried increased water prices, as some of them say they are desperately waiting for rain to afford water after tankers capped the price of a drum at 4,500 pounds.

The hike in water price is attributed to the rise in fuel prices amid the weakening of the national currency against the dollar.

A litter of fuel now sells at 4,200 South Sudan pounds.

Some of the residents, who spoke to Eye Radio, said they have gone for days without water because they can’t afford the new prices.

Others said they are hoping for rain to access water. They appeal to the government to intervene.

“We have a water crisis, and this is the third day without water. The water suppliers refuse to give us water because we only buy two barrels,” said one of the women who identified herself as Mama Nadia.

“They want to give it to someone who has a large container that can hold 10 barrels. They do not care about us, despite the high price of a barrel, which has reached 4,500.”

On his part, Um Genesio, said he is appealing for an immediate intervention into the matter.

“We are suffering from the high price of water, despite free water from the Nile River. I appeal to the government to look into the matter. We do not have the money to buy water at these prices.”

“It is a fact that is difficult to believe, as water is sold at prices that we cannot afford,” said Nunu John.

“We are waiting for the rain to benefit from the water because we are unable to buy. We are wondering, with this high price, should we buy water or buy food?”

In March 2024, the Mayor of Juba City said her administration was working to reduce the prices of Nile water sold by tankers as well as the cost of public transport in the capital Juba.

Juba City does not have pipe water distribution system and its residential areas rely on water tankers for its domestic use.

The city residents have long called on the government to construct a more reliable water distribution network.

 

 

 

 

