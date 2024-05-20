Regional forum on climate-related challenges kicks off in Juba

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has on Monday kicked-off a forum in Juba where it’s expected to release a weather forecast for June to September season.

The two-day event aims to address climate-related challenges in the Greater Horn of Africa by disseminating seasonal forecast.

It is expected to bring together scientists, experts, policymakers, researchers and media representatives.

Last Thursday, tThe Ministry of Water Resource and Irrigation warned of imminent flooding in the northern and central parts of South Sudan after the water of Lake Victoria rise to a record level.

Minister Pal Mai Deng said data from the IGAD climate center and the hydrometric stations in the country show increased water level in Lake Victoria.

He said the current rainy season in the Great Lakes region indicates potential increase in volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DRC.

Mai said the data suggests that a catastrophic flooding will affect Unity State, Upper Nile, Lakes and Warrap between October and December.

According to him, the upcoming flooding is expected to cause displacement, outbreak of diseases, flooding of farmlands and crop failure, potential famine and starvation.

Other measures the ministry recommended include clearing and improvement of water drainage infrastructures, and civic education on seasonal forecasts through several channels including local radios.

