Jonglei, Pibor agree cross-border movement in latest peace dialogue

The Communities of Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area have renewed their pledge to end inter-communal violence and allow free movement between the two areas.

The truce reached on Sunday followed a three-day peace dialogue in Anyidi Payam of Bor County in Jonglei State.

Insecurity along the main highway linking the two regions has rendered it inaccessible – leading to limited commercial supplies and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said the peace conference brought together grassroots stakeholders including youth, women groups, head-chiefs, and government officials.

“They came out with some resolution that they need peace among themselves. So, everybody must be responsible for their Community, especially these criminals who are coming to attack the people,” Costa said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They agreed that the practice of attacking people in Jonglei State, looting their property, abducting their children, and killing some must be stopped.”

The Anyidi peace conference comes a month after a three-day dialogue between Jonglei and Pibor in Akobo County, concluded with an agreement to end the vicious conflict in the restive regions.

“So they agreed and then those of Jonglei state declared that the road between Bor and Greater Pibor should be opened so that people can move freely, especially commercial vehicles and people who are trading between the two areas.”

Intercommunal violence has long marred relations between Jonglei and Greater Pibor areas.

Numerous peace dialogues, many of which supported by the peacekeeping mission, have been held over the years, but have so far proved insufficient to root out underlying tensions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Kapuri residents turn to rainwater amid ‘unaffordable’ water prices Previous Post