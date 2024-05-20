20th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Jonglei, Pibor agree cross-border movement in latest peace dialogue

Jonglei, Pibor agree cross-border movement in latest peace dialogue

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 7 hours ago

Stakeholders to the Anyidi peace dialogue between Jonglei and Pibor. (-)

The Communities of Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area have renewed their pledge to end inter-communal violence and allow free movement between the two areas.

The truce reached on Sunday followed a three-day peace dialogue in Anyidi Payam of Bor County in Jonglei State.

Insecurity along the main highway linking the two regions has rendered it inaccessible – leading to limited commercial supplies and deteriorating humanitarian situation.

Jonglei Police Commissioner Major General Elia Costa said the peace conference brought together grassroots stakeholders including youth, women groups, head-chiefs, and government officials.

“They came out with some resolution that they need peace among themselves. So, everybody must be responsible for their Community, especially these criminals who are coming to attack the people,” Costa said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They agreed that the practice of attacking people in Jonglei State, looting their property, abducting their children, and killing some must be stopped.”

The Anyidi peace conference comes a month after a three-day dialogue between Jonglei and Pibor in Akobo County, concluded with an agreement to end the vicious conflict in the restive regions.

“So they agreed and then those of Jonglei state declared that the road between Bor and Greater Pibor should be opened so that people can move freely, especially commercial vehicles and people who are trading between the two areas.”

Intercommunal violence has long marred relations between Jonglei and Greater Pibor areas.

Numerous peace dialogues, many of which supported by the peacekeeping mission, have been held over the years, but have so far proved insufficient to root out underlying tensions.

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations 1

South Sudanese fish traders urged to heed export regulations

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks 2

Mabior Garang hails Nairobi peace talks

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets 3

Experts predict hard times for South Sudan as economy plummets

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan 4

Uganda in talks with Chinese firm to build hydropower lines to South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 14, 2024

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior 5

No single community owns liberation struggle – Mabior

Published Friday, May 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

4 killed in NAS-SSPDF fighting in Magwi: Lul

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament adjourns sitting to discuss Kiir’s speech over absence of ministers

Published 4 hours ago

Pharmacists warn against wrong medicinal dosage for infants

Published 4 hours ago

Boys make up 14 out of 200 GBV survivors in Juba and Wau: UNFPA

Published 6 hours ago

6 children who died in Uganda house fire laid to rest

Published 7 hours ago

Jonglei, Pibor agree cross-border movement in latest peace dialogue

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!