Kalisto’s wife concerned about his unknown whereabouts

The wife of former Mayor of Juba Kalisto Ladu expressed concerns over the unknown whereabouts of her husband since he was kidnapped on Easter Sunday.

Mr. Kalisto was reportedly ambushed around his home as he returned home at a nighttime and forced into a tinted car by some armed individuals.

His wife, Ann Grace said the family has not received any information about her husband’s detention location since then.

Grace told Eye Radio on Tuesday that she contacted several individuals to inquire about where they might have taken him, but to no avail.

“Up to now, I have received no information about his whereabouts. Of course, I made attempts by calling various individuals and visiting some of them, but they mentioned that people were on Easter holiday.”

“However, they told me that the matter would be addressed today when work resumes. As of now, I have not received any updates.”

Grace said she is considering filing a police case at the Munuki police station against the kidnapping of the ex-Juba Mayor.

Following Kalisto’s arrest, Police Spokesperson Gen Daniel Justin, stated that they only learned about the incident through social media.

There was also no official government statement about Kalisto being detained in any police station.

When contacted, the National Security Service Spokesperson David Kumuri also told Eye Radio he was still gathering information and consulting with the leadership regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Center for Peace and Advocacy said it is demanding immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Kalisto, an outspoken politician.

Ter Manyang Gatwech, the Executive Director of CPA said he condemns the “unjust arrest” of Kalisto Ladu

Manyang said the arbitrary arrest and detention violates Article 25 of the transitional constitution of South Sudan which guarantees the fundamental right to freedom of assembly and association.

He said Kalisto Ladu should be produced before a competent court of law if he committed any offense against the authorities.

“This arrest is a violation of Article 25 of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended), which grants every citizen of South Sudan the fundamental right to freedom of assembly and association.”

“I think Mr. Kalisto has a right to express his opinion without any interference from a third party, because if he indeed violated any constitution of South Sudan, he should be brought before a competent court of law.”

The CPA director also pointed out a longstanding issue of illegal arrests by security apparatus without proper investigations, which it argues has contributed to crises such as that of 2013.

Also on Sunday, a human rights activist urged the kidnappers of the former mayor to hand him over to the police.

Bol Deng Bol, the Executive Director of INTREPID South Sudan said the police is the right body to initiate the litigation processes.

Bol stated that Mr. Kalisto has the right to freedom of expression and fair trial as protected in the constitution.

The South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) also said it strongly condemns the reported arrest of Mr. Ladu on Easter Sunday by unidentified armed individuals.

“The SSCSF emphasizes that the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 as amended, guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens,” the body said in a statement.

The civil society body cited article 12 of the transitional constitution, which “explicitly” protects the right to liberty and security of person, ensuring that individuals are not unlawfully detained.

It further referred to Article 19 (4) of the constitution which stipulates that any arrested individual must be promptly brought before a court of law within 24 hours of their detention.

“In light of these constitutional provisions and the reported violation of Mr. Ladu’s rights, the SSCSF calls for immediate action to ensure due process is followed.”

“It is imperative that authorities adhere to legal procedures and respect the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Any deviation from these principles undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in the security and justice system.”

The SSCSF said it calls upon relevant authorities to investigate Mr. Ladu’s arrest thoroughly, disclose his whereabouts, and provide him with access to legal representation.

“Upholding due process is essential to safeguarding individual liberties and maintaining a just society based on the rule of law. The SSCSF urges the authorities holding Mr. Ladu to take immediate action consistent with the legal framework of South Sudan to either.”

