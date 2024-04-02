4 killed in Tonj North cattle-related attack

At least four people were shot dead and another wounded in a series of attacks in Tonj North County of Warrap State on Sunday and Monday, an official said.

Warrap Information Minister, William Wol Mayom said the attacks in Aliek Payam were carried out by armed youth suspected to have come from Unity State’s Mayom County.

The state government spokesperson said the attackers fled with 4 heads of cattle.

“Between the 31st of March 2024 and 1st April 2024, attacks were committed by the suspected armed youth from Unity state Mayom County,” he told Eye Radio.

“The attackers have killed four civilians from Kangor Community of Alek Payam of Tonj North and wounded one person.”

Efforts to contact authorities in Unity State were not immediately successful at the press time.

