Justice Ministry awaits AU, stakeholder nominations to activate truth & reconciliation bodies

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs says it is still waiting for key nominations from stakeholders and the African Union (AU) to operationalise two critical transitional justice mechanisms intended to foster healing and reconciliation in South Sudan.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, alongside the Compensation and Reparation Authority, were both passed into law in 2024.

However, their implementation remains on hold due to outstanding requirements, specifically, the nomination of members from regional and national actors.

These institutions are tasked with uncovering the truth behind human rights violations and abuses committed during past conflicts, particularly from 2005 to the present.

They are also mandated to promote healing by offering victims and perpetrators a platform to tell their stories, as well as encouraging acknowledgement, dialogue, and forgiveness across communities.

Speaking to reporters after a recent cabinet meeting, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth confirmed that the delay stems from pending steps, though he did not specify the exact nature of the requirements.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Joseph Malek Arop, met with the AU Special Representative to South Sudan, Ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro, to seek further guidance on Chapter 5 of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, which outlines the transitional justice framework.

Following the meeting, Arop reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the peace process but noted that nominations were still awaited.

“We have already taken initial steps to operationalise the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and the Compensation and Reparation Authority,” Arop said.

“However, we are still waiting for nominations from stakeholders and the African Union, which is expected to put forward three regional representatives, in addition to others from South Sudan.”

He further emphasised the government’s readiness to implement the peace deal and urged all involved parties to expedite their input.

In January 2025, the Council of Ministers approved a request by then-Minister of Justice Ruben Madol Arol to begin implementing the two Acts.

The 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement provides for the creation of a Hybrid Court, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a Compensation and Reparation Authority as part of South Sudan’s broader transitional justice agenda.

