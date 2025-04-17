18th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Justice Ministry awaits AU, stakeholder nominations to activate truth & reconciliation bodies

Justice Ministry awaits AU, stakeholder nominations to activate truth & reconciliation bodies

Author : | Published: 10 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Minister of Justice Joseph Malek Arop - Credit: Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs says it is still waiting for key nominations from stakeholders and the African Union (AU) to operationalise two critical transitional justice mechanisms intended to foster healing and reconciliation in South Sudan.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, alongside the Compensation and Reparation Authority, were both passed into law in 2024.

However, their implementation remains on hold due to outstanding requirements, specifically, the nomination of members from regional and national actors.

These institutions are tasked with uncovering the truth behind human rights violations and abuses committed during past conflicts, particularly from 2005 to the present.

They are also mandated to promote healing by offering victims and perpetrators a platform to tell their stories, as well as encouraging acknowledgement, dialogue, and forgiveness across communities.

Speaking to reporters after a recent cabinet meeting, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth confirmed that the delay stems from pending steps, though he did not specify the exact nature of the requirements.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Deputy Minister of Justice, Joseph Malek Arop, met with the AU Special Representative to South Sudan, Ambassador Joram Mukama Biswaro, to seek further guidance on Chapter 5 of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, which outlines the transitional justice framework.

Following the meeting, Arop reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the peace process but noted that nominations were still awaited.

“We have already taken initial steps to operationalise the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and the Compensation and Reparation Authority,” Arop said.

“However, we are still waiting for nominations from stakeholders and the African Union, which is expected to put forward three regional representatives, in addition to others from South Sudan.”

He further emphasised the government’s readiness to implement the peace deal and urged all involved parties to expedite their input.

In January 2025, the Council of Ministers approved a request by then-Minister of Justice Ruben Madol Arol to begin implementing the two Acts.

The 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement provides for the creation of a Hybrid Court, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a Compensation and Reparation Authority as part of South Sudan’s broader transitional justice agenda.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work 1

Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work

Published April 14, 2025

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania 2

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania

Published April 14, 2025

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda 3

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda

Published April 11, 2025

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens 4

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens

Published April 11, 2025

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis 5

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis

Published April 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Road projects must protect wildlife, says Roads Authority Director

Published 9 hours ago

Justice Ministry awaits AU, stakeholder nominations to activate truth & reconciliation bodies

Published 10 hours ago

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control

Published 11 hours ago

Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

Published 11 hours ago

President Kiir calls on Ruweng, Unity communities to live in peace

Published 12 hours ago

Haysom urges UNSC to pressure South Sudan parties to return to peace

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.