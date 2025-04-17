SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control

ULANG, UPPER NILE STATE, (Eye Radio) – The South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) have regained control of Ulang town for the first time since the outbreak of the 2013 war, after years under SPLA-IO control, according to the commander of SSPDF’s 2nd Infantry Division.

Major General Michael Majok Chan has confirmed that government forces have fully taken control of Ulang town, following the withdrawal of the White Army and SPLA-IO after a series of armed clashes.

General Majok stated that a combined force of the SSPDF, with the help of local communities, successfully repelled the recent incursion and restored stability in the area.

Ulang County, which borders Nasir to the north and Akobo to the south, had not been hosting significant army troops in decades.

However, following the fall of Nasir to the White Army in March 2025, the SSPDF repeatedly sought to use it to recapture Nasir.

Gen. Majok commended local communities along the route from Malakal to Ulang for their cooperation and support.

“The effort made to recapture Ulang town was a joint effort between the state government, the national government, the various organised forces and the General Staff. Our force was crowned with success and entered Ulang town. I must thank the people along the way from Malakal to Ulang.”

“There was a response from the citizens, and we consider it a good deed. We want every citizen who cares about the country’s interest to contribute to the stability process.”

“We, as the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, are an integral part of these people, and we are charged with protecting these people and their property. We reiterate our thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of this operation.”

This operation comes three days after a major security incident on 14th April, when Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that dozens of armed men looted its hospital and offices in Ulang.

