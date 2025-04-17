Road projects must protect wildlife, says Roads Authority Director

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Executive Director of the National Roads Authority has called for greater attention to wildlife protection when building roads across the country, especially in game parks and other sensitive natural areas.

Speaking at a workshop held in Juba on Tuesday, April 15, Engineer Kenyatta Benjamin said that road construction must take into account the safety of animals and the environment.

“Sometimes, our road alignments cross through game parks and other sensitive areas,” said Engineer Kenyatta. “We need to consider the welfare of the animals—otherwise, we risk endangering the very species we are trying to protect.”

The event, organised by the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, focused on addressing the effects of climate change on nature.

Officials say climate change is not only affecting people but also putting animals and forests at risk.

Participants at the workshop included representatives from the ministries of Environment, Defence, Wildlife, and Roads, as well as security institutions, academics, and economists.

The workshop also discussed ways to involve communities, raise awareness, and promote gender inclusion in environmental work.

Organisers stressed the need for sustainable strategies to protect wildlife and their habitats in future development projects.

Engineer Kenyatta said future road planning will involve close consultation with the Ministry of Wildlife to ensure road projects do not harm the environment.