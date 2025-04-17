18th April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Road projects must protect wildlife, says Roads Authority Director

Road projects must protect wildlife, says Roads Authority Director

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

A herd of Tiang is seen here, part of the millions of wildlife in South Sudan that hosts one of nature's most spectacular events: the Great Nile Migration, the largest land mammal migration on Earth. — Courtesy of Marcus Westberg

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Executive Director of the National Roads Authority has called for greater attention to wildlife protection when building roads across the country, especially in game parks and other sensitive natural areas.

Speaking at a workshop held in Juba on Tuesday, April 15, Engineer Kenyatta Benjamin said that road construction must take into account the safety of animals and the environment.

“Sometimes, our road alignments cross through game parks and other sensitive areas,” said Engineer Kenyatta. “We need to consider the welfare of the animals—otherwise, we risk endangering the very species we are trying to protect.”

The event, organised by the Ministry of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism, focused on addressing the effects of climate change on nature.

Officials say climate change is not only affecting people but also putting animals and forests at risk.

Participants at the workshop included representatives from the ministries of Environment, Defence, Wildlife, and Roads, as well as security institutions, academics, and economists.

The workshop also discussed ways to involve communities, raise awareness, and promote gender inclusion in environmental work.

Organisers stressed the need for sustainable strategies to protect wildlife and their habitats in future development projects.

Engineer Kenyatta said future road planning will involve close consultation with the Ministry of Wildlife to ensure road projects do not harm the environment.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work 1

Opportunity Abroad: 17 young South Sudanese head to UAE for work

Published April 14, 2025

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania 2

SSNBS orders six trucks of poor quality grain back to Tanzania

Published April 14, 2025

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda 3

R-JMEC accepts SPLM-IO-nominated members Abusha and Yolanda

Published April 11, 2025

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens 4

South Sudan urges U.S. to rescind visa ban on citizens

Published April 11, 2025

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis 5

Kenya: South Sudan said ‘not ready’ to host IGAD ministers’ meeting on political crisis

Published April 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Road projects must protect wildlife, says Roads Authority Director

Published 9 hours ago

Justice Ministry awaits AU, stakeholder nominations to activate truth & reconciliation bodies

Published 10 hours ago

SSPDF retakes Ulang after years of SPLA-IO control

Published 11 hours ago

Central Equatoria women lament burden of war, urge leaders to embrace peace

Published 11 hours ago

President Kiir calls on Ruweng, Unity communities to live in peace

Published 12 hours ago

Haysom urges UNSC to pressure South Sudan parties to return to peace

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.