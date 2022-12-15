Judicial Reforms Committee needs mandate extension – Dr. Lomuro

The Judicial Reforms Committee has asked the unity government to extend its mandate for another period to complete the remaining work.



The committee comprising two IGAD delegates and ten others from parties to the unity government was formed in July this year.

Its mandates to review relevant laws, advice on judicial reforms, and restructure the institution will expire on January 22nd, 2023.

However, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro says the committee members say they are yet to carry out public and institutional consultations.

This is despite the government allocating nearly a million dollars in allowances to implement the activities.

Minister Lomuro revealed this during the 25th meeting of the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC in Juba on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

“The committee expressed concern as follows. One, the six months period that commenced on 22nd July 2022 to end on 22nd January 2023 allocated for the committee to accomplish its mandate is too short and needs adequate scope of its work,” said Dr. Lomuro.

“The committee reported that it is yet to carry out public and institutional consultation on the work of judiciary reforms of the Republic of South Sudan in order to correctly provide complete recommendations for the judiciary reform process which its recommendation shall be implemented by the judiciary service commission,

“We have advised the committee that it submit an outline of its concerns indicating progress so far made and the outstanding issues that must be concluded including budget so that government and willing partners can consider an extension of the committee’s mandate.”

