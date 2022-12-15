15th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Parliament passes Civil Defense Amendment Bill 2022

Parliament passes Civil Defense Amendment Bill 2022

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

South Sudan Civil Defense Service - COURTESY

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has passed the National Civil Defense Service Amendment Bill 2022.

This means the South Sudan Fire Brigade Service will be named as National Civil Defense Service.

The amendment incorporated some observations and recommendations of the lawmakers into the National Civil Defense Service Amendment bill.

It mandates the Civil Defense Service the responsibility to prevent fire hazards, disasters, and emergency situations.

The tasks of the institution are to investigate the cause of fire and disaster and make recommendations on safety measures to the competent authorities.

It will also be responsible to promote and enlighten the public on fire and other disaster safety measures.

The act is expected to be enforced within 30 days.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media 1

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

UK sanctions two Unity State commissioners over “rights violations” 2

UK sanctions two Unity State commissioners over “rights violations”

Published Saturday, December 10, 2022

Chaos in parliament as MP terms colleague “liar” 3

Chaos in parliament as MP terms colleague “liar”

Published Monday, December 12, 2022

Lawyer faults Minister Marial for influencing court ruling 4

Lawyer faults Minister Marial for influencing court ruling

Published Friday, December 9, 2022

Cabinet asks Finance Minister to prepare salary increment budget 5

Cabinet asks Finance Minister to prepare salary increment budget

Published Saturday, December 10, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

At least three dead, eight injured in Mangala clashes

Published 11 mins ago

MPs direct govt to arrest killers of six civilians, remove herders from Lokiliri

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament passes Civil Defense Amendment Bill 2022

Published 2 hours ago

Judicial Reforms Committee needs mandate extension – Dr. Lomuro

Published 3 hours ago

We’ve one Firefighter truck that often breaks down – Interior Minister

Published 4 hours ago

Malakal Bishop calls for peace, end to violence in Upper Nile

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.