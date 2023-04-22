23rd April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   General Johnson Olony to arrive in Juba next week

General Johnson Olony to arrive in Juba next week

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

Gen. Johnson Olony | File picture

The leader of the SPLM-IO Kitgwuang faction General Johnson Olony is expected to arrive in Juba next to implement a deal to integrate his forces into the government.

This comes after 36 members of his security team arrived at Juba International Airport yesterday.

The delegation comprising security officers from the army and police arrived from the group’s headquarters in Mangenis Upper Nile State.

Major General Jacob Komondan Paul, the commander of the team says their arrival affirms commitment to implement the security arrangements of the 2018 peace agreement.

“We thank the government for the good hospitality since our arrival from Al-Mangenis to Renk, then Falluj, until our arrival in Juba, and we are very happy for the support and services that were provided to us. We are ready to move forward in implementing the peace agreement,” General Komondan told the media at Juba airport upon arrival on Saturday.

The advance team of the Agwelek faction first arrived in Juba early last year and met President Kiir.

Their leader General Paul Achut Nyibek welcomed the security delegation at the airport and said General Johnson Olony will be in Juba before May.

“We are here today at Juba Airport to receive the special security guard of the General Johnson Olony. Thirty-six security personnel have come to Juba as advance security team ahead of Johnson coming,” he said.

“Surely, he will arrive in the country within a week from now. Being here for more than a year is a powerful message of peace because peace does not come overnight. Peace requires patience and perseverance, that is why we have been sitting here for a year and more.”

The SPLM party of President Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO Kitgwang signed the Khartoum Peace Agreement to end the factional conflict in Upper Nile and Jonglei states.

But General Simon Gatwech later abandoned the agreement after allegedly voicing reservations about the terms of the deal.

A month after the agreement, President Kiir granted amnesty to the Agwelek and Kit-Gwang forces of the SPLM/A –IO splinter group.

Meanwhile, the two factions have reportedly been involved in a vicious cycle of violence in the Upper Nile region between August and December last year.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV 1

South Sudan protests alleged erroneous reporting by Uganda TV

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush 2

Former army chief Jok Riak survives road ambush

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire 3

Sudanese Army, RSF agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Published Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results 4

Unity State shines in 2022 primary examination results

Published Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai 5

Entebbe airport security files complaint against EALA MP Kim Gai

Published Monday, April 17, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba police investigating murder of bike-man

Published 11 hours ago

General Johnson Olony to arrive in Juba next week

Published 12 hours ago

Govt has no plan yet to evacuate South Sudanese from Sudan – Dau

Published 14 hours ago

Yambio policeman stabbed to death over alleged love triangle

Published 14 hours ago

14 killed while fishing in Tonj East County

Published 14 hours ago

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!