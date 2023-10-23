Juba court adjourns lawsuit against Lady Kola over ‘immoral’ diss track

Juba County Court has adjourned to October 31 hearing into the case against Singer Lady Kola who stands accused of composing a song that is alleged to be morally corrupting the society.



Kola was arrested in August after a lawyer filed a lawsuit and had the singer arrested over a viral song that is said to contain vulgar lyrics, but she was later bailed out.

Advocate Josephine Adhet accused Kola of promoting immorality without being censored on social media platforms.

She is charged under sections 250, 251, 260 and 289 of the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008 that talk about regulating sales of obscene books and media content.

Advocate Adhet claimed that the singer’s diss track ‘Small Girls’, directed to unidentified music opponents, is “not acceptable in the society.”

In his indictment sermon today, the representative of the Public Prosecution appealed to the court to implement the penalties stipulated in sections 250,251 and 261 of the South Sudan2008 Penal Act

The prosecutor also sought the court to provide a fair trial and guarantee all the rights to the accused in accordance with the law and the Constitution, by allowing the accused to defend himself or appoint a lawyer.

However, the Presiding Judge Lual Deng adjourned the session to October 31 to hear the side of the investigator.

Speaking to Eye Radio after the court session in Juba, private rights lawyer Emmanuel Manas confirmed the adjournment of the case.

“Today’s session was to hear the accusation speech, and the representative of the Public Prosecution insisted that the artist violated the text of sections 250, 252 and 261 of South Sudan 2008 penal act,” Manas said.

“After hearing the accusation speech, the court set October 31 to hear the investigator, and we will broadcast some evidence in court, as the video of the case.”

If found guilty, Lady Kola shall server a term not exceeding 2 years in jail or with a fine or with both.

Some free speech campaigners have voiced concerns over the decision to sue the singer.